Tourist death accidental

Photo: CTV The death of a man in East Vancouver has been ruled an accident.

Police investigating the death of a man found in a parking lot at Kingsgate Mall Thursday have determined his death was accidental.

Vancouver Police Department Const. Jason Doucette said just after 1:30 a.m. June 22, a man in apparent medical distress was rushed to hospital and died a short time later.

“Investigators worked with the BC Coroners office, and it appears the man died from an accidental fall,” said Doucette. “The deceased has been identified as a 24-year-old man visiting Vancouver from the United Kingdom.”