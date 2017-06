Photo: DriveBC

Road work along Highway 1 will slow traffic heading in both directions.

According to DriveBC Parks Canada is undertaking paving rehabilitation in Yoho National Park, 10 km east of the park boundary.

The work will take place from June 25-29, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Motorists can expect single-lane alternating traffic, speed reductions to 50 km/hr and delays up to 20 minutes.