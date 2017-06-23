Package closes bus loop

Photo: Google Street View The Coquitlam Central Bus Loop has been closed after a "suspicious package" was found.

UPDATE: 10:12 a.m.

Police have reopened the Coquitlam Central Bus Loop after a police incident involving a suspicious package.



RCMP and Metro Vancouver Transit Police have determined there was no threat.

However, the incident is still under investigation.

The public is reminded to think twice before discarding packages in a public area.

ORIGINAL: 9:40 a.m.

Police have closed a bus loop in Coquitlam after a suspicious package was found.

The Coquitlam Central Bus Loop, near the corner of Lougheed Highway and Barnet Highway, was closed Friday morning.

Police have not elaborated on what the package may contain, or where exactly it was found, but they've asked the public to avoid the area.

“RCMP investigators are working with Metro Vancouver Transit Police to keep everyone safe and resolve this incident,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a statement.

Some transit users have taken to Twitter to say the incident has caused delays in their commute.