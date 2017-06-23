42598
Weekend will be a scorcher

It's going to be hot this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, warning of possible record-breaking temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to reach at least 32 C away from the ocean, likely breaking records in some areas.

In the Okanagan, temperatures are also expected to spike, hitting 32 C Saturday and a scorching 35 C on Sunday in Kelowna. 

But while beach weather is here, many Kelowna beaches remain closed due to high lake levels.

Temperatures are expected to cool off a bit Monday across the province, with a chance of showers in the Okanagan.

