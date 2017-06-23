Pride crosswalk destroyed

Photo: CTV

Vandals destroyed a rainbow crosswalk in Campbell River within hours of it being installed.

Residents are shocked after vandals repeatedly did burnouts on the colourful crosswalk as the city gets ready for its pride festival this weekend.

“Within 35 minutes, we had our first burnout situation, and the person who did it came back around. By the next morning, there was three or four more,” Keith Plamondon told CTV.

Plamondon's business installed the canvas-backed vinyl crosswalk and is now also being targeted by those who don't like the LGBTQ symbol of diversity.

“We’ve been harassed through Facebook messages, through text messages,” he said.

"We’re disheartened with (the) vandalism,” said Campbell River parks department manager Ron Bowles said.

The crosswalk is to be repainted today.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island