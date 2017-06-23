Report into school stabbing

Photo: The Canadian Press

A report into a deadly school stabbing in Abbotsford last year has made 31 recommendations to improve crisis response in the school district.

Staff at Abbotsford Senior Secondary responded "courageously and commendably" to a horrific situation, the report says

The Nov. 1 stabbing left 13-year-old Letisha Reimer dead and a friend seriously wounded.

"Without regard for their own personal safety, staff acted quickly (and) brought a violent attack to a stop, and immediately provided medical care to the wounded students," the report says.

The 21-year-old suspect was confronted at the scene by staff, who held him until police arrived.

But as paramedics were tending to Reimer, her friend lay bleeding on the floor of a locked computer lab.

"There was no phone, intercom or cell signal in the computer lab, which prevented first aid personnel from knowing that there was a second victim," the report reads. Eventually, another student alerted first responders that someone else was hurt.

The report found staff followed existing lockdown procedures, but that some parents were unaware of what was happening an hour later as they arrived at the school to pick up their children.

Notifications were posted on the district and school websites and web apps, but the report recommended the district review how it communicates with the community in emergency situations.

The also recommends reviewing lockdown protocols and that the district to consider first aid kits in all classrooms.

