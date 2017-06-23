41299

Blaze guts business strip

A fire in commercial strip overnight has destroyed several businesses in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood.

The three-alarm fire broke out 8 p.m. Thursday on West 41st Avenue and Maple Street.

At least one business was totally gutted in the row of small shops, and six were affected in total to varying degrees. The strip contained a fashion store, hair salon, thrift store and other shops as well as two apartments.

One of those homes is said to have been destroyed as well, CTV reports.

Black smoke poured from the blaze and could be seen across much of the city.

Firefighters were still pouring water on the buildings early Friday.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

There's no word on what may have caused the fire.

