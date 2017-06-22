$63M listing breaks record

42877
A 21,977-square-foot mansion recently put up for sale has become the priciest real estate to ever be listed in Vancouver.

Belmont Estate, sitting on 1.28 acres in Point Grey, has been listed for $63 million, almost $23 million higher than its most recent property value assessment.

The three-floor mansion has an elevator, two gallery halls, an indoor pool, a six-car garage and 12 bathrooms.

Over 12,000 tulips, hyacinths and daffodils bloom on the property in the spring.

In addition to the $63-million price tag, prospective buyers will also face a $3,122,950 Property Transfer Tax on the purchase.

"I believe that the buyer of this home will have a passion for art, history, luxurious landscapes and timeless design,” said realtor Christa Frosch in a statement.

The current owners of the home, Joseph and Rosalie Segal, are local philanthropists, who recently donated $12 million to a new mental health and addictions facility at the Vancouver General Hospital.

- With files from CTV Vancouver

 

38574