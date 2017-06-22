Pup saved from fentanyl OD

41299
A seven-week-old puppy almost died after getting into its owner's drug stash.

A veterinarian was able to revive the pup with a naloxone IV.

Dr. Adrian Walton says the Shih Tzu was fading fast when it was brought to the Dewdney Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge. 

It surely would have died, had the owner not confessed the pet had ingested hard drugs containing fentanyl.

"Most people lie to us when it comes to drugs, and this owner was forthright," Walton told CTV. "If he hadn't, we would have lost this dog."

The dog "was completely non-responsive," he said. "We gave the injection, and we had a brand new puppy."

– with files from CTV Vancouver

40460