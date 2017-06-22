Throne speech promises

A throne speech outlining what could be the final goals of Premier Christy Clark's government includes a promise to hold a referendum on electoral reform.

The speech, read Thursday by Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon, includes a number of planks from the NDP and Green party platforms in last month's provincial election as Clark's Liberals face a confidence vote in the coming days that could see their defeat after 16 years in office.

The speech says the Liberals would eliminate tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges in Metro Vancouver, cut the provincial sales tax to offset an annual increase of $5 a tonne in the carbon tax and establish a royal commission on education.

It says a higher than forecast budget surplus allows the government to pursue innovative options, although the size of the surplus won't be released until next month.

The speech also includes recently announced government plans to raise monthly welfare rates by $100, spend $1 billion on early childhood education, and ban union and corporate donations to political parties.

The government's agenda seeks a balance between economic, social and environmental issues, the speech says.

"British Columbians voted for parties that spoke to the importance of economic growth and jobs, strengthening our social programs, and protecting our environment," it says. "They have told us to find a better balance to move forward on all these priorities."

The province has held two previous referendums on electoral reform, but neither changed the system when they were held in 2005 and 2009.