'Life-changing' donation

Photo: CTV

A BC Ferries employee and workers at two businesses have helped make life easier for a youngster and his family in Surrey.

BC Ferries says one of its workers heard of a family trying to raise money to purchase a stair lift so they could easily move their disabled five-year-old son in and out of their home.

The worker knew a stair lift had been removed following completion of an elevator project at the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal and it was no longer needed, so BC Ferries agreed to donate it.

Ferry workers, along with employees from Angel Accessibility and Houle Electric, also donated their time and labour to complete the installation for the Cholette family.

The stair lift is now in regular use by Jack and his family.

Jack's mother, Hope Cholette, says the volunteers did an amazing job.

"All of them, just to help a little boy. I will never be able to thank them enough," she said in a news release. "I keep telling Jack how lucky he is, to have all these people who want to help him, complete strangers who love him."