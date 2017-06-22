42998
Boy falls 30 ft down drain

A 13-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after falling almost 30 feet down an open storm drain at his school.

Fire crews arrived on scene to Dover Bay Secondary School about 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The boy suffered what is believed to be a fractured or broken lower leg.

Witnesses at the scene said the grate had been wide open when the boy fell in.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District said the gate is usually locked when not in use.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

