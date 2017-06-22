Suspicious death in East Van

Photo: CTV Emergency personnel at scene of possible homicide.

Vancouver police are investigating a possible homicide in East Vancouver.

Police were called after a man was found in the parking lot of Kingsgate Mall at 370 East Broadway Ave.

Const. Jason Doucette said just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a citizen found the man in apparent medical distress.

“BC Ambulance and police responded, and he was rushed to hospital, where he died,” said Doucette. “Investigators are at the scene and will continue to work with the BC Coroners (Service) to determine the circumstance that lead to the man’s death.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.