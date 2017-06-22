No charges after gunfire

Photo: CTV

UPDATE: Thursday 2:20 p.m.

A man arrested after shots were fired at Victoria's Fisherman's Wharf on Wednesday has been released.

Police boarded one of the vessels, but did not locate a firearm. They did find evidence of gunshots, however.

The man was released without charges.

ORIGINAL: Wednesday 5 p.m.

A police Emergency Response Team has converged on Victoria's Fisherman's Wharf following reports of gunfire.

A heavy police presence is reported at the popular tourist destination in Victoria's Inner Harbour.

There are unconfirmed reports of shots fired from a boat docked at the wharf.

The public is being kept behind police tape.

Residents of houseboats there have been told to take cover or evacuate.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island