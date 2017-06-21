Murdered, ditched in truck

Photo: RCMP Stock image of a 2000 red GMC Yukon XL, similar to the one where a dead body was found inside.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case of a dead man found inside a burned vehicle near Squamish.

The body was found June 14 on Cheekye Forest Road, north of the South Coast community.

"Due to the difficulty of fire investigations and the suspicious nature of the incident, IHIT was engaged from the onset," said Cpl. Sascha Banks.

The male victim is unidentified at this time, but the vehicle he was found in is a 2000 red GMC Yukon XL.

“It has now been determined the male's death was a homicide, and IHIT has taken conduct of the file in conjunction with the Squamish RCMP and the BC Coroners Service,” said Banks.

Anyone with information about the man or vehicle is asked to contact police.