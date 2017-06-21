42868

60,000 new childcare spots

The BC Liberals are promising to spend $1 billion in early childhood education over the next four years as the party faces a confidence vote in the legislature that is expected to bring down their minority government.

Premier Christy Clark says the money would create 60,000 childcare spots in addition to the 13,000 already promised in the last budget.

Childcare was a key plank in the New Democrat's platform in last month's election campaign.

NDP Leader John Horgan promised to create $10-a-day daycare.

Horgan repeated the pledge earlier this month, saying his government would create 22,000 new childcare spaces in the next three years and that number would grow to 66,000 spaces in five years.

The legislature is set to reconvene Thursday and it is expected that Clark's minority government will soon be defeated in a confidence vote, making way for a minority New Democrat government supported by the Green party.

