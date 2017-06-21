Confided in retired cop

41717
A former RCMP employee testified she was told she'd be considered a troublemaker if she reported inappropriate comments by a former inspector on trial for alleged sexual assault.

The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, testified that she confided in a retired member of the force.

She says she didn't name the person who had commented on her breasts and wanted her to wear low-cut tops.

The woman says the retired Mountie recommended she speak with the individual to try and resolve the matter because reporting it would be difficult in the RCMP, and an investigation would be launched.

Tim Shields, who was the media spokesman for the Mounties in B.C., has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault. Shields previously worked at the Kelowna detachment.

The complainant has testified he made inappropriate comments before sexually assaulting her in a locked washroom at their workplace in Vancouver.

