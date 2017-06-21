Clock ticks on Liberals

Photo: Twitter

The clock that counts down to the expected defeat of Premier Christy Clark's minority government starts ticking Thursday with the throne speech.

After that, the province watches for a confidence vote that is expected to lead to the installation of an NDP government propped up by the Green party.

But the prospect of defeat hasn't deterred the Liberals from releasing details of the throne speech in advance, including major policy shifts on issues the party stood against in last month's election campaign, ranging from increasing monthly welfare rates by $100 to a ban on corporate and union donations to political parties.

Clark said the Liberals heard from voters that social issues and political fundraising reforms are major concerns and the government is now prepared to act on them.

NDP house leader Mike Farnworth said the election showed voters want the Liberals out after 16 years in office.

"All of a sudden they've had an in-the-coffin conversion," he said.

"After having 16 years to deal with these issues they say, 'Oh, we actually want to deal with them.' People are just going to reject that as outright cynicism by this government."

Farnworth said the NDP will table a motion Monday to amend the throne speech, which sets the stage for a confidence vote on June 29.