Sex charges span decades

Police in Victoria say 23 new charges have been laid against a man who is already accused of a series of sexual assaults dating back decades.

A news release from Victoria police says Charles Henry Sadd, a former teacher and youth badminton coach who is in his 70s, was arrested and charged with the new offences on Tuesday.

Investigators appealed for more possible victims to come forward when the Victoria man was first arrested in August of last year and charged with three sex-related crimes.

Twelve men have come forward and police say they were all between the ages of nine and 15 at the time the alleged offences occurred.

The new charges include eight counts of sexual assault, three counts of gross indecency, six counts of being a male person did indecently assault another male person, four counts of buggery or bestiality, and two counts of assault with intent to commit buggery or indecent assault on a male.

Police say their investigation found alleged victims dating back to the late 1960s.

