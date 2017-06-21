42598

BC  

Dog thrown from car

- | Story: 200020

A young dog is recovering in Castlegar after being thrown from the window of a vehicle, and police are investigating an alleged case of animal cruelty.

RCMP Sgt. Laurel Matthew says the dog was tossed out on Saturday in a rural area along the Columbia River, south of the West Kootenay city.

Matthew says a witness reported seeing someone drive a car to a nearby gravel pit, throw a dog from the window and drive off.

Officers found a young dog, possibly a black lab or lab cross, curled up in the grass.

It was not seriously injured but was checked by a veterinarian who determined the female pup is not spayed and does not have a microchip or tattoo.

Police are trying to track the vehicle, which may be a black Honda, but are asking for information from anyone who might recognize the dog or know its owner.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
41274
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41230
42689
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42080


Weird Wednesday – June 21, 2017

Galleries
We highly endorse this weeks Weird Wednesday!
Weird Wednesday – June 21, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Get comfortable…
Cricket’s video review technology is incredible!
Must Watch
In the NFL, you just get a few different camera angles and some...
Adele shares a cup of tea and cuddle with Grenfell Tower firefighters
Music
Adele visited firefighters at Chelsea Firestation on Monday to...
Guy with 45 instruments uses them all in a single song
Must Watch
This is the perfect response to anyone who asks why you’d...

41038