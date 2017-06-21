Speeding bus drivers

Photo: CTV

A transit rider used an app on his phone to clock his bus driver going more than 20 km/h over the speed limit.

Erin Dalzell rides the 352 bus every morning and says the drivers regularly speed. He's fearful it will take an accident to get them to slow down.

Using the app, he clocked the bus going 73.4 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Translink receives more than 400 speeding complaints a year and makes drivers pay their own tickets, the transit authority says.

"It's frustrating, frustrating, frustrating. TransLink says they'll deal with it. Clearly they don't," Dalzell told CTV.

TransLink spokesperson Chris Bryan said the company takes complaints seriously.

"Safety is definitely our top priority, and we want to know if there are concerns," he said.

– with files from CTV Vancouver