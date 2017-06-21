43322
42992

BC  

Speeding bus drivers

- | Story: 199995

A transit rider used an app on his phone to clock his bus driver going more than 20 km/h over the speed limit.

Erin Dalzell rides the 352 bus every morning and says the drivers regularly speed. He's fearful it will take an accident to get them to slow down.

Using the app, he clocked the bus going 73.4 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. 

Translink receives more than 400 speeding complaints a year and makes drivers pay their own tickets, the transit authority says. 

"It's frustrating, frustrating, frustrating. TransLink says they'll deal with it. Clearly they don't," Dalzell told CTV.

TransLink spokesperson Chris Bryan said the company takes complaints seriously.

"Safety is definitely our top priority, and we want to know if there are concerns," he said.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
42641
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40645
39831
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39831


How to find any kid playing hide and seek

Must Watch
I’m like, 85% sure that’d work on me even if I was hiding from an axe murderer.
Daily Dose – June 21, 2017
Daily Dose
Get excited for today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 21, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Glorious achievements and more await!
Tiger Woods confirms he’s getting ‘professional help’ to manage his medications
Showbiz
Tiger Woods has confirmed he’s getting “professional...
Hilarious history memes that should be shown in history class
Galleries
Human history is full of gruesome power struggles, cruel...

42385
39499