Bridge daredevil was high

SkyTrain service and Pattullo Bridge were shut down during rush hour, Monday, by a trespasser high on drugs.

A man jumped on the SkyTrain tracks at Columbia Station in New Westminster just before 6 p.m. He ran down the tracks and somehow made it onto support beams of the Pattullo.

Police blocked off the area and were able to coax him off the bridge.

Authorities initially feared the man was suicidal, but it was later determined he was “very high and delusional."

Clayton Morris Lambert, 57, was arrested and taken to hospital for assessment.

He was carrying what was believed to be crystal meth and pleaded guilty to mischief over $5,000.

Lambert was given a one-year suspended sentence with conditions that he cannot be found on a bridge except in a car or on a public sidewalk.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

