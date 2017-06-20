41299
HazMat incident at YVR?

Police and firefighters are responding to a possible HazMat situation at Vancouver International Airport.

CTV reports at least two people have been loaded into ambulances on stretchers at Canada Post's YVR sorting facility.

Aerial photos from CTV's Chopper 9 show a large emergency presence with at least eight fire, police and ambulance vehicles on scene.

Firefighters were also seen being hosed down, an unusual situation usually associated with hazardous materials exposure.

RCMP have so far said only that officers are assisting firefighters with a situation at the Richmond facility. 

Several people apparently felt ill, and the building was evacuated.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

