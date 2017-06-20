Playground needle problem

43096
Concerns about the presence of hypodermic needles at a Vancouver park have prompted daily cleanup of two playgrounds and the grounds of a nearby school.

Mayor Gregor Robertson says the city, park board, the health authority and the school board are ramping up efforts to keep Andy Livingstone Park safe for children and all residents.

Robertson says in a release that anyone who sees a discarded needle in a park or on the street should report it to the Needle Van Hotline.

He says managing discarded needles has become a significant challenge in the midst of an overdose crisis in the city and across the province.

The city says that as of last week, park board staff have been stationed at Andy Livingstone Park daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and police are also expected to increase patrols.

The city says four needle receptacles were installed throughout the park last spring and employees at a new elementary school are checking for needles four times daily in areas where students play.

