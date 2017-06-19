Milk recall: another made ill

Photo: CTV Tanya Heipel

A Nanaimo woman became violently ill after consuming milk that's part of a B.C.-wide recall.

Tanya Heipel poured the Natrel 1% milk on a bowl of cereal Saturday and within minutes felt pain and cramps in her stomach. She experienced severe diarrhea and noticed blood in her stool.

The ordeal has her demanding to know what is behind the recall.

The milk is one of 19 products recalled due to “harmful extraneous material," according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

RCMP are investigating whether there was deliberate tampering of the Island Farms, Lucerne and Natrel products, but producer Agropur won't say what may be in the milk to avoid compromising the investigation.

“I don’t know what I was actually exposed to that caused these symptoms and bleeding,” Heipel told CTV. “Is this something that’s going to have lasting effects? I don’t know what it is, and that makes it even harder.”

The recall applies to two- and four-litre plastic jugs of milk with best-before dates up to and including July 3.

