42598
37404

BC  

Escaped bear on the loose

- | Story: 199901

A crafty black bear made a bolt for the woods after the roof of its enclosure at a Langley animal rescue and rehabilitation centre collapsed.

Conservation officers are on the lookout for the bear, but don't believe it poses a risk to humans. 

The roof of the enclosure at Critter Care Wildlife Society collapsed Sunday, allowing five bears to climb outside.

Four were lured back inside, but one made a run for it.

"Officers have no concern that she has released herself earlier than planned," the rescue centre said.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42635
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39776


Monday Sports Gifs – June 19, 2017

Galleries
A high flying edition of Monday Sports Gifs is here! untitled Slam Dunk… Referee breaks the laws of probability during Copa...
Monday Sports Gifs – June 19, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Race your way through some of the best highlights! untitled...
Passenger spots huge gas leak while waiting for United flight to take off
Must Watch
The passenger said she and her husband seemed to be the only...
Pamela Anderson declares love for Julian Assange in online letter
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson declared her love for controversial WikiLeaks...
Guy jumps over flower bed in golf cart, all goes as expected
Must Watch
Golf cart jumping should be the next Olympic sport.

39238
39499