Escaped bear on the loose

Photo: Critter Care

A crafty black bear made a bolt for the woods after the roof of its enclosure at a Langley animal rescue and rehabilitation centre collapsed.

Conservation officers are on the lookout for the bear, but don't believe it poses a risk to humans.

The roof of the enclosure at Critter Care Wildlife Society collapsed Sunday, allowing five bears to climb outside.

Four were lured back inside, but one made a run for it.

"Officers have no concern that she has released herself earlier than planned," the rescue centre said.

– with files from CTV Vancouver