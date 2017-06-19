Escaped bear on the loose

Photo: Critter Care
A crafty black bear made a bolt for the woods after the roof of its enclosure at a Langley animal rescue and rehabilitation centre collapsed.
Conservation officers are on the lookout for the bear, but don't believe it poses a risk to humans.
The roof of the enclosure at Critter Care Wildlife Society collapsed Sunday, allowing five bears to climb outside.
Four were lured back inside, but one made a run for it.
"Officers have no concern that she has released herself earlier than planned," the rescue centre said.
– with files from CTV Vancouver