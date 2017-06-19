Big Money coming to end

42877
The B.C. Liberals say they are now ready to take big money out of politics following last month's election.

Attorney General Andrew Wilkinson says the government's throne speech Thursday will include a plan to end corporate and union donations to political parties.

The Liberals have opposed calls to prohibit such donations for years, but Wilkinson says it has now become apparent that British Columbians support major campaign finance reforms.

He's calling on the New Democrats and Greens to support the ban in the legislature.

The NDP and Greens, who both support campaign finance reform, have signed an agreement to defeat the Liberals in an upcoming confidence vote.

The election on May 9 saw the Liberals relegated to a minority government with 43 seats in the 87-seat legislature.

41465