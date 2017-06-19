43096
43009

BC  

Killer was insane: court

- | Story: 199883

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled a homeless man can't be held criminally responsible for a fatal stabbing two years ago because he was suffering from a mental disorder.

David Van Den Brink was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Wells Gallagher, who was killed in Langley on June 1, 2015.

Justice Austin Cullen says in a written decision released Monday that the "disturbing and tragic event" involved Gallagher being attacked without any apparent provocation or reason.

The decision says the two men were homeless and knew each other, and a psychiatrist found Van Den Brink believed God was telling him to kill Gallagher and drink his blood in order to gain powers.

An agreed statement of facts in the case says Gallagher died of knife injuries to his scalp and neck, including a 24-centimetre gaping wound on his neck.

Cullen's decision says four psychiatrists have assessed Van Den Brink since the death and all have concluded he suffers from schizophrenia.

He ruled Van Den Brink is not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder and he will be held at a psychiatric hospital until the B.C. Review Board hears his case.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
39877
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41380
42635
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40946


Monday Sports Gifs – June 19, 2017

Galleries
A high flying edition of Monday Sports Gifs is here! untitled Slam Dunk… Referee breaks the laws of probability during Copa...
Monday Sports Gifs – June 19, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Race your way through some of the best highlights! untitled...
Passenger spots huge gas leak while waiting for United flight to take off
Must Watch
The passenger said she and her husband seemed to be the only...
Pamela Anderson declares love for Julian Assange in online letter
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson declared her love for controversial WikiLeaks...
Guy jumps over flower bed in golf cart, all goes as expected
Must Watch
Golf cart jumping should be the next Olympic sport.

42392