Swept away in washout

One person needed to be pulled to safety after an early morning washout swept away at least one vehicle near Williams Lake.

A news release from North District RCMP say the washout occurred just after 3 a.m. on Highway 20, about 25 kilometres west of the community.

Rescuers were able to reach one person on a car that had been washed into the rushing water, and that person has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A search and rescue helicopter has been called in as crews try to determine if any more people or vehicles are missing.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says the washout covers at least 150 metres of roadway.

Highway 20 is the only connection between Williams Lake and Bella Coola on the central coast, and Drive BC says the highway is closed indefinitely, with no detours or alternate routes available.

