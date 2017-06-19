42598
Highway 20 washout

Early Monday morning a car travelling along Highway 20 had been washed away in the rushing water. 

Williams Lake RCMP were advised of the washout on Highway 20 near the Sheep Creek Bridge. Search and Rescue, BC Ambulance, PEP & RCMP have been called to the scene.

One individual has been safely pulled from the river and taken to hospital for treatment. At this time it is not known if there are more people or vehicles unaccounted for. SAR helicopter is in the air to assist.

The washout is estimated to be in excess of 150 meters and is approximately one half of a kilometer west of the Sheep Creek Bridge on Highway 20. 

Police ask that the public stay away from the area and to not travel highway 20 at this time.

The road is completely washed out. Ministry of Transportation is aware of the situation and are assisting investigators.

DriveBC reports that Highway 20 is closes in both directions 25 km west of Junction of Highway 97, at Williams Lake.

No detour or alternate route is available.

There is no estimated time of opening. An assessment is ongoing.

Next update at 12 Noon.

