Deadly police standoff

Photo: CTV ERT members at police standoff in Port Coquitlam.

A man is dead after a police standoff in Port Coquitlam Sunday evening.

RCMP were called to a home on the 2100 block of Audrey Drive just after 7 p.m. for a report of a distraught male with a gun. The subject had allegedly fired shots into the air outside the residence.

Police contained the area while heavily armed members of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team were called in.

Soon after, shots were fired, Cpl. Janelle Shoihet said in a press release.

The male was found deceased by ERT members with what is believed to be a self-inflicted injury.

No RCMP officers or other individuals were injured.



The scene was secured and handed over to the Independent Investigation Office of BC, which will determine if there is a connection between the actions of police and the man's death.