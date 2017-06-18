42377
2 nights, 2 stabbings

Vancouver's downtown Granville entertainment district was the scene of another stabbing incident early Sunday.

Two men were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in the second stabbing in as many days.

Police were called to Granville and Davie streets about 3 a.m.

A 25-year-old suspect was held by witnesses at the scene and is in police custody. 

On Saturday, a man was stabbed not far away on Granville Street, between Smith and Nelson streets.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

