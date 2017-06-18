Fire can't keep them down

Photo: CTV

Parishioners of a Vancouver church fear a fire early Sunday will limit their community outreach, but are rolling up their sleeves to get back on track.

The fire at St. Augustine's Church in Marpole started in a vehicle in the underground parking lot. Police are investigating it as a possible arson.

"This is a big blow for this neighbourhood," Andrea Alexander told CTV. "They support so many people in this community."

The building suffered smoke damage and a broken window, but with the church low on funds, members are worried the setback will curtail their Thursday night dinners for the hungry and homeless.

Dave Bush, who was married at St. Augustine's a year and a half ago, said he'll be there to help.

"I'll be washing walls. I can't afford (to help) financially, but elbow grease I got lots of," he said.

The church also operates a food bank and daycare.

