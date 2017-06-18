Man, 19, arrested for 2 dead

Photo: Google Street View

A Powell River man has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in a double homicide in Lund.

Police responded to a call at a residence Saturday and discovered two people that had been killed and a third person injured.

Jason Foulds, 19, of Powell River was taken into custody and will remain until he is expected to appear in court on June 27.

The investigation is ongoing and police will remain at the scene for several days.

Lund is a small community of approximately 300 permanent residents.

– with files from CTV Vancouver