Crash death in Vancouver

Vancouver police were investigating a single vehicle collision on Boundary Road Sunday that claimed the life of the driver. The passenger was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Just before noon, VPD officers were called to a collision in the southbound lanes of Boundary Road near Marine Way.

It appeared there was only one vehicle involved and it struck a hydro pole, police said.

The VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit was expected to remain on scene throughout the afternoon to collect evidence and try to determine what may have caused the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to contact Vancouver police.

