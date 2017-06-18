Sickened by tainted milk

Photo: CTV

A Vancouver Island woman says her family became sick after drinking milk that’s part of a sweeping B.C. recall.

The woman says her family consumed up to five jugs of Island Farms homogenized milk.

“The numbers match, so we were extremely concerned that could have possible long-term health effects,” she told CTV.

Her husband became ill after putting the milk on cereal.

“After he ate the cereal, he was throwing up, and it was horrifying,” she said.

Then, their infant son began throwing up after having a bottle of the milk.

“Later the next day, he threw up again, and it was getting progressively worse the more milk he drank.”

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled milk under several labels, but has not disclosed what foreign substance could be in the milk, only that it could be extremely harmful.

Another woman in Saanich said her husband found green debris in a glass of milk.

RCMP are investigating the matter.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island