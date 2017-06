Photo: CTV

A skydiver was taken to hospital Saturday after getting hung up in a tree in suburban Victoria.

The man suffered minor injuries and was left dangling from a large tree when his landing went awry.

Firefighters and search and rescue crews responded to Mount Newton after two skydivers were blown off course and ended up in the tree.

Rescuers climbed the tree to free the two men.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island