Tire shop blaze likely arson

A witness saw someone running away from a huge tire shop fire in Abbotsford authorities say is likely an arson.

The Saturday morning blaze was called in about 4:30 a.m.

"This is likely an arson," Const. Ian MacDonald told CTV. "We're certainly investigating it as an arson… I would suggest the building is all but gone."

Assistant fire chief Craig Leighton said crews arrived to find the building fully involved and had a difficult time fighting the blaze because of the burning tires inside.

An adjacent building was saved, but the OK Tire onf South Fraser Way was gutted.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

