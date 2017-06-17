Nightclub stabbing

42377

A Nanaimo man was stabbed early Saturday morning outside the Caprice nightclub in the Granville Entertainment District.

The victim, 22, is recovering in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Police officers assigned to patrol the Granville strip spotted a disturbance in the 900-block of Granville Street around 3:30 a.m., Cst. Jason Doucette with the Vancouver Police Department told CTV News.

Officers moved quickly to keep the peace, and discovered one man in the crowd had been stabbed.

Police were also able to find and arrest a 25-year-old man from Alberta who is suspected of committing the assault.

Doucette said it's not clear what led to the stabbing, and it does not appear the victim and the suspect knew each other.

He asked anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact police.

-With files from CTV Vancouver

