Arrest in double homicide

Photo: Contributed Police have arrested a man in connection to a double homicide in Powell River.

An arrest has been made in a double homicide north of Powell River.

Saturday morning, at approximately 5:15 a.m., RCMP were called to residence in the 1500 block of Scotch Place, in Lund, for a report that someone had been shot.

“Upon arrival at the residence, police located two individuals who were deceased, and a male suffering from non-life threatening injuries. The injured male was transported to a local area hospital, was treated and has since been released,” said Cpl. Janelle Shoihet. “One male, aged 19, has been arrested and remains in custody.”

The scene is currently being held by the Powell River RCMP, pending the arrival of investigators from the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, who have been called to assist in the investigation.

“This does not appear to be a random event and the general public are not at risk,” said Shoihet.