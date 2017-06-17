Wolf shot, prowls school

Photo: The Canadian Press/file photo

Conservation officers killed a wolf Friday after it ventured onto the grounds of a Vancouver Island elementary school.

It had become dangerously habituated to humans, they said.

The wolf had been sought for three days in Ucluelet, after it was believed to have attacked two dogs in the area.

“It was elevated to the point where it was approaching people and attacking dogs on leashes, and it had been right outside the elementary school playground around 11 a.m.,” conservation officer Steve Ackles told CTV.

Children were kept inside the school during lunch break while the animal was tracked down.

Ackles said it had likely been fed by people and showed no fear of humans.

“This wolf died because people allowed this to happen," he said.

A town hall meeting was held last week over ongoing wolf encounters in the area.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island