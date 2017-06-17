Deadpool shoot at castle

42377
A Victoria landmark was the scene of some Hollywood action on Friday.

A movie shoot for what is believed to be the next Deadpool film took over the iconic Hatley Castle at Royal Roads University, in Colwood.

Security was high for the shoot at the stately manor, which has been used as the set for the Xavier Institute in previous X-Men films.

The film’s publicist told CTV the shoot was for a film called “Love Machine,” which is said to be the working title for Deadpool 2. The rest of the sequel is being shot in Vancouver.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz and Morena Baccarin.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

