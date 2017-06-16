Large fire on Mitchell Island

WATCH LIVE: Chopper 9 over massive fire on Mitchell Island https://t.co/QevCYmeYWF pic.twitter.com/DYCLoXTPpv — CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) June 16, 2017

A massive fire is burning on Mitchell Island, a small island on the Fraser River, between Richmond and Vancouver.

Large flames are pouring from an industrial building on the island, sending plumes of black smoke into the air.

Several car suppliers and wrecker businesses are located on the island. Cars and piles of mattresses can be seen burning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

- With files from CTV Vancouver