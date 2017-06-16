41717

Huge industrial blaze

UPDATE: 4:05 p.m.

A huge fire burning on Mitchell Island, between Vancouver and Richmond, is at a mattress recycling facility.

Flames engulfed stacked mattresses and have spread to cars parked nearby.

The blaze broke out about 2 p.m.

"The whole sky was just full of black smoke," said Aaron Henderson, who works nearby.

It's the second large fire this year in the industrial area. In January, a car recycling facility went up in flames.

ORIGINAL: 2:45 p.m.

A massive fire is burning on Mitchell Island, a small island on the Fraser River, between Richmond and Vancouver.

Large flames are pouring from an industrial building on the island, sending plumes of black smoke into the air.

Several car suppliers and wrecker businesses are located on the island. Cars and piles of mattresses can be seen burning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.  

– with files from CTV Vancouver

