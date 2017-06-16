Still looking for shooter

Photo: Facebook It was three years ago that Craig Premack was shot at random near Spences Bridge.

It’s been three years since a cyclist was shot in an apparent random attack in B.C., but RCMP are not giving up their hunt for the shooter.

Police are once again asking the public for any information on who shot cyclist Craig Premack.

On June 1, 2014, Premack was shot along an isolated section of Highway 1 south of Spence’s Bridge near Cache Creek, while taking part in the Cache Creek 600.

“This remains an active investigation for the RCMP, and we are asking that anyone with information, no matter how minor it seems, to bring it forward to police,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk. “This was an unprovoked attack on an innocent person taking part in an activity they are passionate about.”

But Premack, still an avid cyclist, refused to let the incident stop him and earlier this year he once again rode in the Cache Creek 600.

“In the fall, it was announced that the Cache Creek 600 was going to return for 2017. There was no question I would participate,” said Premack. “The Fraser Canyon has been a favourite place since counting the tunnels as a child. While I think about the shooting often, I don’t worry about it happening again. It’s been three years since the attack, and thousands of kilometers. Chances of it happening again just seem too unlikely.”

Premack admits he was nervous at the start of this 600.

“But that is normal. Much can go wrong on such a long ride. And this particular one doesn’t have many services along the way,” he said. “This was my first trip to the area since 2014. On the ride back it was dark, and I was again alone leaving Spence’s Bridge. I definitely got a chill as the images came back very clearly.”

Moskaluk said despite the time that has passed, investigators are confident somebody has information that can help the investigation proceed.

“People often know something, but either are too uncomfortable to bring it forward or don’t feel that what they know is important,” said Moskaluk. “It is important to remember that even a small piece of information added to what the investigators have already collected can help bring this investigation to a successful conclusion.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Southeast District General Investigations Section at 250-491-5369 or CrimeStoppers at 1800- 222-TIPS (8477).