Needles litter playground

Patrols are being stepped up at a downtown Vancouver playground after it was found littered with used needles. 

Tricia Dong posted photos to Facebook of the dangerous mess left outside Crosstown Elementary School on Expo Boulevard.

"This shouldn't be happening," Dong told CTV. "Who knows if anything's laced with fentanyl or whatever else."

The Vancouver Park Board says it is upping supervision in the area, which straddles newer highrise condos, Andy Livingstone Park and the Downtown Eastside, where an overdose crisis has a firm grip on the community.

Courtney Booker, the mother of a child at the school, was understanding of the neighbourhood's plight.

"It's not something that can just be eradicated overnight, it has to be dealt with at the social level, in terms of social programs," she said. "It's good to educate the kids about what those sorts of things are, which they've been doing."

There are already six drop boxes in the park where drug users can safely discard dirty needles.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

