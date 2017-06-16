42877

BC  

Sweeping BC milk recall

- | Story: 199651

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall on several milk products sold in B.C.

The recall affects numerous varieties and sizes of Lucerne, Island Farms and Natrel milk products.

The products have been recalled due to the potential presence of harmful extraneous material. Consumers should not consume the recalled products.

The recall includes mainly two- and four-litre sizes of skimmed, partly skimmed and homogenized milk products. All best before dates are up to, and including, July 3.

Click here for a complete list of brands, sizes and best-before dates recalled.

CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

No illness have been reported in association with the products.

