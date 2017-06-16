Billet the homeless?

42377
Victoria's mayor wants people to open their homes to those sleeping in parks and their cars because they can't afford or find accommodation.

Lisa Helps said residents in the city opened their homes to workers during the Second World War and people should considering doing it again for the hundreds of people who can't find a place to stay.

"What if there was a way to connect people living in vehicles, in motel rooms, on couches, with seniors living in large houses all alone, with retirees with an extra bedroom, or even with families with large houses and extra rooms?" Helps said in a blog post.

Helps said in the past five years, 6,000 people have moved to Victoria but housing has been in short supply.

The city's vacancy rate stood at 0.5 per cent last December and the city has looked at a number of possible solutions to the housing crunch.

City council considered a moratorium Thursday on apartment building demolitions to ease the tight rental market.

