41299
42945

BC  

Porpoise dies at aquarium

- | Story: 199637

The Vancouver Aquarium says a harbour porpoise in its care died on Thursday.

"Daisy" was just a month old when rescued by the aquarium in 2008.

The aquarium says there was a change in her behaviour earlier this month resulting in around-the-clock care. There was no immediate word on a cause of death.

The aquarium is now left with only two cetaceans — a Pacific white-side dolphin and a false killer whale.

The death came on the same day aquarium officials applied for a judicial review aimed at overturning a park board bylaw banning whales, dolphins and porpoises from its facility.

The aquarium claims in its petition to the B.C. Supreme Court that the park board doesn't have the statutory power to enact the bylaw, that board commissioners refused to hear from aquarium officials and that the decision renders a $100 million aquarium upgrade obsolete.

The aquarium said it had already spent $45 million of public and private funding on the upgrade. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More BC News

BC
41230
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40645
41263
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42771


The worlds sleepiest cat just wants to sleep

Must Watch
“Please stop honking your horn, I’m not going to move.”
Daily Dose – June 16, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most deadly Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – June 16, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Lessons on how to up your cool game and more!
Lorde: ‘I found fame and criticism of my looks overwhelming’
Music
Lorde has admitted criticism of her looks “rocked”
Animals who don’t care for the rules
Galleries
It’s only when you truly care about nothing that...

38890