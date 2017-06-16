41717

Workers quit in disgust

Former workers who quit their jobs at a Fraser Valley chicken-catching company say they are sickened by video revealing animal abuse.

“When I saw that, I thought what the heck. That made me cringe. I didn’t like it,” Gina DiMarco told CTV.

DiMarco quit her job at Elite Farm Services this week, after the Mercy For Animals video came to light.

â€‹DiMarco was recorded in the background of one video, but she says she didn’t see a worker ripping the legs off a chicken.

“I don’t want to work for a company that has people who treat chickens like that,” she said.

Sierra Larocque worked for the company for just one day, but quit in disgust.

“I know a few guys who were frustrated with the animals. They’d kick them. They got agitated with the animals, and I said, ‘That’s not super OK,’” she said.

The company has fired several employees and has said it will have staff wear body cams to record their behaviour.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

 

 

